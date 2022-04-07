Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Walmart offering new truck drivers up to $110K starting pay

The nation's largest retailer has launched a training program that gives employees who work in...
The nation's largest retailer has launched a training program that gives employees who work in its distribution or fulfillment centers a chance to become certified Walmart truck drivers.(AP Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart workers who once unloaded trucks now have a chance to drive them.

The nation’s largest retailer has launched a training program that gives employees who work in its distribution or fulfillment centers a chance to become certified Walmart truck drivers through a 12-week program taught by the company’s established drivers.

Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, also said it is raising pay for its 12,000 truck drivers. The starting range for new drivers will now be between $95,000 and $110,000, according to Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield. The retailer said that $87,500 had been the average that new truck drivers could make in their first year.

The moves announced Thursday come as the pandemic has made trucker shortages more severe as demand to move freight reaches historic highs. The American Trucking Associations, a large industry trade group, estimates that the nation is short about 80,000 drivers.

Walmart said about 20 workers in Dallas and Dover, Delaware, have earned their commercial driver’s licenses. About 400 to 800 workers in the company’s supply-chain network are expected to complete the truck-driving program this year, Hatfield said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-car crash on 41st st. Sioux Falls
Police: A two-car crash causes $20,000 in damages to a Sioux Falls business sign
Glacial Lakes Troopers say the roads are icy.
South Dakota Highway Patrol report icy roads
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Deputies seized drugs worth approximately $80,000 in a traffic stop in Roberts County on April 5.
Authorities seize 10 pounds of meth in northeast South Dakota traffic stop
Demonstrators outside the South Dakota State Capitol protest in favor of the legislature...
Noem Administration ordered to pay attorney fees after First Amendment violation

Latest News

TSA agents stopped a man from boarding a plane in Boston when they found a sword hidden in his...
Man had ‘no idea’ after TSA stops him from boarding plane with sword hidden in cane
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot jury ends 4th day of deliberations
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill...
Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden
A woman reacts at the scene of a shooting attack In Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Shooter kills 2, wounds several in central Tel Aviv