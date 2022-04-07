Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Woman arrested for DUI following fiery crash near Castlewood

A woman is facing DUI charges after a crash near Castlewood on April 6.
A woman is facing DUI charges after a crash near Castlewood on April 6.(Hamlin County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A woman is facing charges after a fiery crash on a rural road in northeast South Dakota.

The crash took place around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday on 466th Avenue about seven miles east of Castlewood, according to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the driver, a 21-year-old Webster woman, was hospitalized for injuries she received in the crash. She is charged with DUI and overdriving road conditions.

A photo shared by the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office shows the car fully engulfed in flames following the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-car crash on 41st st. Sioux Falls
Police: A two-car crash causes $20,000 in damages to a Sioux Falls business sign
Glacial Lakes Troopers say the roads are icy.
South Dakota Highway Patrol report icy roads
Deputies seized drugs worth approximately $80,000 in a traffic stop in Roberts County on April 5.
Authorities seize 10 pounds of meth in northeast South Dakota traffic stop
Demonstrators outside the South Dakota State Capitol protest in favor of the legislature...
Noem Administration ordered to pay attorney fees after First Amendment violation
Police lights.
Police identify deceased man found in a Box Elder creek, continue investigation

Latest News

Seth Porier Mug Shot
Police: Man faces multiple charges after damaging business and assaulting employee
Empowered by Lifescape special
Empowered by Lifescape 2022 special
Empowered by Lifescape part 3
Sioux Falls, SD
City Council Candidate Public Forum to be held Thursday