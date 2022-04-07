Woman arrested for DUI following fiery crash near Castlewood

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A woman is facing charges after a fiery crash on a rural road in northeast South Dakota.

The crash took place around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday on 466th Avenue about seven miles east of Castlewood, according to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the driver, a 21-year-old Webster woman, was hospitalized for injuries she received in the crash. She is charged with DUI and overdriving road conditions.

A photo shared by the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office shows the car fully engulfed in flames following the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

