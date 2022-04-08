Aberdeen shelter dog accepted into search dog program

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When dogs come to the Aberdeen Area Humane Society, they’re looking for a loving home. One Aberdeen rescue, however, found a much different purpose.

Mason is a sixteen month-old lab/border collie/pit bull mix that was brought to the Humane Society by animal control.

”He was picked up as a stray. He was wandering around town, and he was actually pretty beat up. He some blood on his front, he had some bite wounds across his face,” said Elaine Schaible, the AAHS Shelter Manager.

When Mason wasn’t claimed, he was officially put up for adoption. That’s when his personality started to come out.

”The more we got to know him, the more we got to know his favorite thing in the whole wide world was toys,” said Schaible.

That love of toys came with a lot of energy, which made it difficult to find Mason a home.

”In the case of Mason, he’s got this really strong drive and he says I wanna go, I wanna go, I wanna go. There aren’t a lot of people that wanna go, wanna go, wanna go 24/7 like he did,” said Schaible.

Mason’s love of toys, however, did make him a perfect candidate for a search and rescue dog. That gave the AAHS staff the idea to reach out to South Dakota Canine Center to see if they would consider Mason for the job.

”We’ve had the Canine Center come out and evaluate a couple other dogs who just didn’t quite have enough to go. We were cautiously optimistic that he was going to be the first one. That’s exactly the type of dog they’re looking for, this really toy-driven, athletic dog,” said Schaible.

Mason fit the bill and traveled to California to the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation. This week, he passed all of his evaluations and officially has a new leash on life.

“It kind of comes full-circle, and it’s really exciting to know that by rescuing an animal, we had a hand in getting him to where he gets to rescue people back,” said Schaible.

Mason will train in California for up to 18 months before officially becoming a search and rescue dog.

View all the dogs available for adoption at the Aberdeen Area Humane Society here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.