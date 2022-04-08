Avera Medical Minute
Department of Revenue built new DMV Now kiosks located across the state

S.D. DMV Kiosk
S.D. DMV Kiosk(South Dakota Dept. of Motor Vehicles)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials say last year, the Department of Revenue doubled the number of locations for drivers to access DMV Now Kiosks statewide and encourages individuals to take advantage of the services provided.

Five different transactions may be completed using any one of the twenty-one DMV Now Kiosks located across the state in a matter of minutes.

Transaction types include:

  • Renew your vehicle’s registration
  • Update your contact information
  • Reporting the sale of a vehicle
  • Print a seller’s permit
  • Renew your driver’s license or ID card

A vehicle owner can navigate through the easy touch screen (voice assistance available) with a valid South Dakota driver’s license, South Dakota identification card, or if a company, the information provided on its renewal notice. Once the payment has been submitted using a credit or debit card and the transaction is completed, license renewal tags and vehicle registration are dispensed directly from the machine.

For information on how to use a DMV Now Kiosk, click here.

South Dakotans can complete a transaction at any kiosk. The kiosk does not have to be in the same county they live in. To find your nearest DMV Now License Renewal Self-Service Kiosk and for more information, please visit https://sddmvnowkiosk.com/.

