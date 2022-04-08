Avera Medical Minute
FA For FA begins auditions for fundraising performance

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fine Arts For Friedreich’s Ataxia is preparing for another performance this year in an effort to raise money and awareness for the rare disorder. Auditions begin Saturday, April 9 at 12:00 p.m. at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church. Those looking to perform a solo are asked to prepare a 30-60 second audition song. Even if you are not interested in a solo, staff are teaching a group number. Organizers are aiming to raise more than $15,000 when they present their performance later this summer.

