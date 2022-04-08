First Alert Forecast: Sunshine but windy Friday, quiet Saturday with more precipitation Sunday; eyes on storm system next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The latest storm system that has impacted our area the past three days with rain, snow and very strong winds has finally exited the area and things look to improve heading into the weekend.

Even with the storm system moving out and higher pressure moving in, winds are still going to be on the gusty side out of the north and northwest at 10-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Aside from that, skies will become sunny and temperatures will trend warmer as a result. Highs will range from 40 east to 50-55 west

Saturday will be even warmer as winds shift to the south and southeast and will become breezy in the afternoon hours. We’ll have plenty of sunshine with some clouds and highs in the 50s and 60s.

Clouds and precipitation chances increase Saturday night into Sunday ahead of lower pressure. Rain showers will begin to move in after 10 pm and remain scattered into the day on Sunday. The best chance of precipitation will be in an area from Pine Ridge and Winner to Pierre to Aberdeen and Sisseton. While the precipitation will remain as mostly rain, some snow may mix in across northeast South Dakota. Precipitation chances will be more widely scattered for the southeastern hometowns. Precipitation totals will run from a couple hundredths to a couple tenths of an inch. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, but closer to 60 in the southeastern areas.

Eyes then turn to the next storm system set to impact the area towards the middle of next week. As things stand currently, this system will have more moisture with it and bring with it the chance for rain showers, snow showers and strong winds yet again. There could be some thunderstorms Wednesday for places like Sioux Falls, Worthington and Sheldon. The likelihood for this system to impact our region will be Tuesday through Thursday. This system could bring a decent amount of precipitation to the region as models suggest anywhere from a half inch to an inch. The only issue is the latest model runs are starting to trend drier during the day Tuesday and diverge on how long the system lingers around. Please stay with the First Alert Weather Team as we continue to monitor this system.

