Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Kidtopia toy store preparing for 10th annual Easter egg hunt

“I just want it to be something memorable for kids to look back on and think of us in a cool way.” owner Sheryl Nelson said.
The annual Easter egg hunt is not only a great chance for kids to collect eggs and get goodie...
The annual Easter egg hunt is not only a great chance for kids to collect eggs and get goodie bags it’s also an opportunity for families to spend time together.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Kidtopia might look like a typical toy store from the outside, but this Saturday morning it will be decorated top to bottom with 2,000 easter eggs all ready to be found.

“The easter bunny is going to be here and it will be so much fun,” owner Sheryl Nelson said.

The annual Easter egg hunt is not only a great chance for kids to collect eggs and get goodie bags it’s also an opportunity for families to spend time together.

“The parents love it as much as the kids do we’ve had so many people as they’ve picked out their eggs and gotten their treat bags that parents have thanked us for it so it’s just really a great family day,” Nelson said.

This year’s event is extra special, it is not only the 10th year of the egg hunt but it is also the store’s first time holding the event since 2019.

“The last two years we have not been able to do it because of covid so everybody is excited the employees are super excited and so are the customers so I think it will be a busy time,” Nelson said.

More: 2022 Sioux Falls Go Red for Women event returns to Convention Center.

While kids can bring home plenty of eggs the shop hopes the main thing they take with them is the memories.

“I just want it to be something memorable for kids to look back on and think of us in a cool way,” Nelson said.

Doors open at 10 am Saturday morning and will go until the store runs out of easter eggs.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Seth Pourier Mug Shot
Police: Man faces multiple charges after damaging business and assaulting employee
A local non-profit group trying to halt construction of new hog plant in Sioux Falls.
Local non-profit group trying to halt construction of new hog plant in Sioux Falls
USD's Eric Peterson and family are glad to be back in Vermllion
Peterson family is glad to be coming home to Vermillion
Road Closed
Police: 41st Street is closed between Terry Ave and Meadow Ave in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Head and neck cancers
Medical Minute: Head and neck cancer preventitive care
Daylight Doughnuts, credit to SiouxFalls.Business.
Open since 1987, Daylight Doughnuts has officially shut down
Supplementing workouts
Reduce health risks by supplementing running and walking with other exercises
Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine but windy Friday, quiet Saturday with more precipitation Sunday; eyes on storm system next week