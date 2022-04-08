Kidtopia toy store preparing for 10th annual Easter egg hunt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Kidtopia might look like a typical toy store from the outside, but this Saturday morning it will be decorated top to bottom with 2,000 easter eggs all ready to be found.

“The easter bunny is going to be here and it will be so much fun,” owner Sheryl Nelson said.

The annual Easter egg hunt is not only a great chance for kids to collect eggs and get goodie bags it’s also an opportunity for families to spend time together.

“The parents love it as much as the kids do we’ve had so many people as they’ve picked out their eggs and gotten their treat bags that parents have thanked us for it so it’s just really a great family day,” Nelson said.

This year’s event is extra special, it is not only the 10th year of the egg hunt but it is also the store’s first time holding the event since 2019.

“The last two years we have not been able to do it because of covid so everybody is excited the employees are super excited and so are the customers so I think it will be a busy time,” Nelson said.

While kids can bring home plenty of eggs the shop hopes the main thing they take with them is the memories.

“I just want it to be something memorable for kids to look back on and think of us in a cool way,” Nelson said.

Doors open at 10 am Saturday morning and will go until the store runs out of easter eggs.

