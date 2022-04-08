Police: Unknown suspect shot at Sioux Falls apartments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report an apartment was shot at twice, and no injuries were reported.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says an apartment complex in the southwest region of Sioux Falls sustained two gunshots, one of which is believed to have traveled into the apartment Thursday night around 10:30 p.m.

Police are still investigating.

