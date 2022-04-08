Avera Medical Minute
Police: Unknown suspect shot at Sioux Falls apartments

Police Lights
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report an apartment was shot at twice, and no injuries were reported.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says an apartment complex in the southwest region of Sioux Falls sustained two gunshots, one of which is believed to have traveled into the apartment Thursday night around 10:30 p.m.

Police are still investigating.

