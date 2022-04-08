Postseason success raising bar and expectations at USD & SDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - ”We just continue to shut down limits. We continue to raist the bar. We continue to dream big.” SDSU Head Coach Aaron Johnston says.

Though arch rivals, the Jackrabbit and Coyote women’s basketball programs have nearly become mirror images, each winning WNIT championships and reaching the Sweet 16.

“We have really talented student athletes in this state and I think that was overlooked for a long time. We have kids that can absolutely compete at this level.” SDSU Athletic Director Justin Sell says.

So what’s the next goal for both programs? Though there appears to be more parity in women’s college basketball, reaching a Final Four remains a daunting task. Of the 43 programs that have made one, only seven hail from a conference outside the Big Ten, Big 12, Big East, SEC, ACC or Pac 12, the last being Louisiana Tech in 1999.

“There are going to be some years that are more challenging than others. I mean we certainly saw the type of athletes that some of these teams have like what we played with against Ole Miss and then what we had in Baylor. I don’d see why we can’t win one more game because, in the NCAA Tournament, a lot of it comes down to matchups.” USD Athletic Director David Herbster says.

And with more success comes more exposure, particularly for the leaders of the program. USD is seeking their fourth coach of the Division One era.

“I want someone who wants to continually push the limits and reach higher and higher. That’s going to really help create a very successful basketball program. Now understand that, if you’re going to continue to push the envelope and reach higher and higher, right now, for us that next higher level is the power five level. But that’s not to say that you can’t be content and still push and push and want to stay here either.” Herbster says.

Though the programs that plucked Coyote coaches away offered bigger conferences and salaries, they’ve yet to succeed in the NCAA Tournament the way USD and SDSU have, which might explain why Aaron Johnston, who nearly left for Green Bay in 2007, has stayed in Brookings.

“Things are pretty easy for me. I love being a Jackrabbit. My family and I love being in Brookings, South Dakota. And we’re here to help these young people pursue their dreams.” Johnston says.

Perhaps that also explains why success has been sustained in South Dakota, and why each program is eager to break new ground in Division ONe.

“I think it says a lot about the quality of basketball, the quality of programs in this state at the D1 level all the way down to NAIA. But I also think it says a lot about the support of women’s basketball in this state and I just love that I’m a part of that.” SDSU Junior Myah Selland says.

