Prescribed burn on Sioux Falls City Drainage Property Saturday, April 9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, April 9, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR) will be performing a prescribed burn on a City-owned drainage property, authorities say. The property is northeast of the intersection of South Wheatland Avenue and West Chesapeake Lane.

SFFR crews will be on-site to manage the burn, monitor the smoke, and ensure the fire is fully extinguished. The prescribed burn is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m.

