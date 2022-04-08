Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls city election: when to vote, what to bring and plans for a runoff election

By Beth Warden
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A steady stream of Sioux Falls residents continue to make their way in to vote absentee for the election, which will be held next Tuesday, April 15th.

Absentee voting on the second floor of the Minnehaha county administration building continues until next Monday at 5 pm.

“We’ve had a pretty good steady flow here in-person absentee voting we’ve seen about as of last night about 2,000 absentee ballots cast.,” said Sioux Falls City Clerk Tom Greco. “We still have about 800 out there.”

Whether you vote before or on election day, it’s important to come prepared.

“We ask that you bring a valid photo ID. You can take a look at your sample ballot beforehand. You can visit us at www.Siouxfalls.org/election and access the Secretary of State’s voter information portal which will have a copy of your sample ballot on it,” said Greco. “Most people are accustomed to voting on Election Day April 12th. Polls are open from 7 am to 7 pm.”

There’s a chance you may have to return to vote a few weeks later.

“A candidate has to receive a majority of votes so that’s 50% plus one vote if no candidate receives that then we’ll have a runoff with the top two candidates,” said Greco.

The runoff election would take place on May 3rd.

