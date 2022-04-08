Sioux Falls man convicted of first-degree manslaughter begins 100-year sentence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man has been convicted of first-degree manslaughter and begins his 100-year sentence Friday, April 8.

Minnehaha County authorities arrested two Sioux Falls men in August 2020, whom they say killed 30-year-old Cody Allen Schmidt.

One of the men, Luis Antonio Rodriguez has just been served a sentence of 100 years in the penitentiary. The other suspect, 38-year-old Adam Christopher Sorbel, has a Jury Trial scheduled for July 11 and according to court documents, he has a Motions Hearing on April 13.

Authorities say a landowner checking cattle found Schmidt’s body with gunshot wounds in a ditch near 266th Street and 464th around 11:15 a.m. The body was found about a mile east of Wall Lake, and about five miles west of Sioux Falls.

