Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls man convicted of first-degree manslaughter begins 100-year sentence

Adam Sorbel (left), and Luis Rodriguez (right)
Adam Sorbel (left), and Luis Rodriguez (right)(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man has been convicted of first-degree manslaughter and begins his 100-year sentence Friday, April 8.

Minnehaha County authorities arrested two Sioux Falls men in August 2020, whom they say killed 30-year-old Cody Allen Schmidt.

One of the men, Luis Antonio Rodriguez has just been served a sentence of 100 years in the penitentiary. The other suspect, 38-year-old Adam Christopher Sorbel, has a Jury Trial scheduled for July 11 and according to court documents, he has a Motions Hearing on April 13.

Authorities say a landowner checking cattle found Schmidt’s body with gunshot wounds in a ditch near 266th Street and 464th around 11:15 a.m. The body was found about a mile east of Wall Lake, and about five miles west of Sioux Falls.

For Dakota News Now’s initial coverage of this story, click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Seth Pourier Mug Shot
Police: Man faces multiple charges after damaging business and assaulting employee
A local non-profit group trying to halt construction of new hog plant in Sioux Falls.
Local non-profit group trying to halt construction of new hog plant in Sioux Falls
Samuel Sykes spent the night of July 24th, 2021 in the hospital after he was struck repeatedly,...
Victim recounts incident with former Sioux Falls police officer
USD's Eric Peterson and family are glad to be back in Vermllion
Peterson family is glad to be coming home to Vermillion

Latest News

Sioux Falls Co-op, Credit to SiouxFalls.Business
Sioux Falls Co-op is closed for minor repairs, Friday April 8
S.D. DMV Kiosk
Department of Revenue built new DMV Now kiosks located across the state
South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds reaction to Biden's State of the Union address
Rounds calls on VA Secretary to address failure at Sioux Falls VA
2022 elections
Sioux Falls city election: when to vote, what to bring and plans for a runoff election