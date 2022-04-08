Sunshine Returns, But Winds Remain Gusty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The latest storm system continues to depart the region and we will finally get a break from the cloud cover and precipitation, but the wind will be with us for one more day. The good news is that the wind won’t be reaching advisory or warning threshold, but still breezy to windy nonetheless.

TODAY: The strong area of low pressure that’s been with us for the past few days will continue to move away and higher pressure will settle in. Skies become sunny after some clouds east this morning. Winds will remain blustery out of the north and north-northwest at 10-30 mph. Highs range from the lower 40s east to the mid 50s west.

TONIGHT: We’ll have a mainly clear sky with a couple passing clouds at times. Winds will be breezy during the evening, but will become light to calm and begin shifting to the southeast as high pressure slides through and a warm front begins to approach the western Dakotas. Lows fall into the 20s with some of the colder spots possibly dropping into the teens.

SATURDAY: Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy throughout the day, but cloud cover will begin to increase again Saturday evening ahead of the next system. There will be chances for light rain showers overnight and some of that precipitation may mix with or change over to snow west of I-29 by sunrise Sunday. Winds will become breezy out of the south-southeast. Highs climb back into the 50s and 60s.

SUNDAY: Lower pressure will move through the area and keep chances of precipitation in the forecast. While the precipitation will fall mostly as rain, areas in northern South Dakota could see more of a rain and snow mix. Winds will shift from the southeast to the west and north as a cold front passes through. Highs range from the 40s north and west to 55-60 southeast. Precipitation totals will remain light, running from a couple hundredths to a couple tenths of an inch.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will be quiet during the day Monday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a breezy east wind. The next storm system will take center stage beginning Monday night and last all the way through Thursday. It looks to be a similar setup with the last storm system we dealt with, but this one looks to have a little more moisture with it. The latest model runs are now diverging, as the American Model is trending drier and a little further north while the European model is showing more precipitation. One way or another, we will see chances of precipitation Monday night through Thursday, beginning mostly as rain then transitioning over to some snow and a wintry mix Wednesday into Thursday. Another bout of light precipitation is possible on Friday. While it is too early to talk totals, precipitation totals could run on the order of a couple tenths of an inch to as much as an inch. Please stay with the First Alert Weather Team over the next few days as we watch this system closely. Highs will be in the 50s through Tuesday, then dropping into the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week.

