Sweet 16 run elevated WNBA draft stock for Coyote seniors Lamb & Sjerven

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chloe Lamb and Hannah Sjerven not only raised the profile of the South Dakota women’s basketball program during their Sweet 16 run, they also elevated their own.

Both entered their names into the WNBA Draft pool and are working out and hoping to hear their them called on Monday. The seniors certainly made the most of coming back and using their COVID-19 extra year of eligibility, with each averaging more than 15 points per game.

Their performances in the NCAA Tournament against several projected first round picks in the WNBA draft certainly put them on the league’s radars.

