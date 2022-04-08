Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sweet 16 run elevated WNBA draft stock for Coyote seniors Lamb & Sjerven

Each hoping to hear their names called during WNBA Draft on Monday
Coyote seniors raised draft profile in NCAA Tournament
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chloe Lamb and Hannah Sjerven not only raised the profile of the South Dakota women’s basketball program during their Sweet 16 run, they also elevated their own.

Both entered their names into the WNBA Draft pool and are working out and hoping to hear their them called on Monday. The seniors certainly made the most of coming back and using their COVID-19 extra year of eligibility, with each averaging more than 15 points per game.

Their performances in the NCAA Tournament against several projected first round picks in the WNBA draft certainly put them on the league’s radars.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Two-car crash on 41st st. Sioux Falls
Police: A two-car crash causes $20,000 in damages to a Sioux Falls business sign
Glacial Lakes Troopers say the roads are icy.
South Dakota Highway Patrol report icy roads
Seth Pourier Mug Shot
Police: Man faces multiple charges after damaging business and assaulting employee
A local non-profit group trying to halt construction of new hog plant in Sioux Falls.
Local non-profit group trying to halt construction of new hog plant in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Lamb & Sjerven prep for WNBA Draft
Coyotes won Summit League and reached NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16, Jackrabbits won WNIT
Postseason success raising bar and expectations at USD & SDSU
Success spurts bigger goals for SDSU & USD women's basketball
USD's Eric Peterson and family are glad to be back in Vermllion
Peterson family is glad to be coming home to Vermillion