Update from Ukrainian Sioux Falls resident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Viktor Voznyuk was borning Ukraine and has lived in Sioux Falls for 20 years. He fears for his friends and family that remain in his home country.

Voznyuk believes Russian forces are avoiding head-on conflict with Ukrainian forces.

“They are trying to instead inflict heavy casualties by bombing all the time. They just bomb children and people all the time,” Voznyuk said.

His wife’s family has been in Ukraine since this war began a month and a half ago.

“They are in a dire situation. We lost communication with them and we are afraid to reestablish it. Their last name is very Ukrainian very unique. So they will see this Ukrainian name, they killed many people already,” Voznyuk said.

The last time they did make contact.

“She seemed very sad and she said it’s hard to live in a basement all the time,” Voznyuk said.

Viktor has also been contacted by the mayor of Rivne, which is near Lviv, and they are pleading for aid in the form of helmets and bulletproof vests.

“They plead to help them and I believe we have to do this to save a few more lives,” Voznyuk said.

He also South Dakotans to help in any way they can.

“If you can pray, pray. If you can help through humanitarian efforts do this. Just don’t be passive. Just be human. We can take this challenge and we can win, and we can rejoice together,” Voznyuk said.

If you are interested in donating there are several good resources to help those in need.

You can donate directly to the Ukrainian army, you can donate to CARE which is providing food and water to those impacted, or you can donate to Doctors Without Borders which is assisting with the medical needs of those impacted.

