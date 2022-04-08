Victim recounts incident with former Sioux Falls police officer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Samuel Sykes spent the night of July 24th, 2021 in the hospital after he was struck repeatedly, including in the groin area, by former Sioux Falls police officer Joseph Larson in downtown Sioux Falls.

Sykes said he’s doing better now, though still has some lingering pains from that night. Sykes was being arrested outside of Wiley’s Tavern when Larson and another officer were trying to buckle his seatbelt. Sykes said when Larson had troubles reaching the buckle, he struck him multiple times. Larson was fired from the police department because of his actions, and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation charged him with a count of simple assault.

“He’s got me pinned up against the plexiglass, the divider, and was pretty much choking me. I’m telling him I can’t breathe, but he’s not listening. Next thing I know, he’s wailing on my groins.” said Sykes.

Sykes said any charges against him that night were dropped. He also said he received money from the state of South Dakota following the incident.

“I actually got a little money from the state, $15,000 to go actually do physical therapy and some mental help too.” said Sykes.

Sykes said even though the incident took place over eight months ago, he still is shook up thinking about it. He said Larson’s firing was a positive move, but it doesn’t help him forget that night.

“What was really actually going through my mind? Man, it was a sigh of relief and at the same time I know I’ve got to think about that every day.” said Sykes.

Sykes said he’s still deciding on whether he wants to sue the city over the incident, and other times he alleges police officers harassed him. But most importantly he said, he just wants officers to respect the public more.

“Your authority reigns high, sure enough. Your badge says something, respect the badge. And respecting the badge means you’ve got to respect the people.”

The Sioux Falls Police Department said that the case against Larson is still being investigated and would not be able to provide any further comment. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation said they also have no comment on the case, and made no comment confirming whether Sykes received money from the state.

