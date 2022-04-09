A Beautiful Saturday Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Aside from the gusty winds, the weather overall was pretty nice on our Friday though temperatures were a little below average for this time of the year. Saturday is looking pretty good as well with warmer temperatures as the wind becomes southerly.

TODAY: Higher pressure will keep us dry for one more day as the next area of low pressure approaches from the west. We’ll have plenty of sunshine with some cloudier intervals at times as a warm front approaches. Winds will become breezy out of the south and southeast at 10-25 mph, but will shift to the west and northwest in central South Dakota in the late afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s, which will be right around seasonal averages.

TONIGHT: The next system moves in this evening, increasing the clouds and bring a chance of showers to the area. Precipitation will begin in southwest South Dakota around sunset and spread northeast. Lows drop back into the mid 30s to low 40s, so precipitation will remain as all rain though a wet snowflake could mix in by sunrise.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers will continue throughout the day with the better chances northwest of a line from Marshall to Yankton. A wet snowflake could mix in across northeast South Dakota, but it will be warm enough for the precipitation to remain as all rain. Winds will become north to northwest at 5-20 mph. Highs will top out in the 40s and 50s. Skies become mostly to partly cloudy Sunday night as precipitation chances end by mid-evening. Lows drop back into the 20s and 30s.

PRECIPITATION TOTALS: Most areas will see up to a tenth to two tenths of an inch of rain, but models indicate places like Winner, Huron, Watertown, Sisseton, Mitchell and Aberdeen could see two tenths to three quarters of an inch of rain.

MONDAY: Conditions will be quiet with a partly cloudy sky and seasonable temperatures with highs in the 50s to near 60. Models indicate an isolated shower moving through during the afternoon, but those chances remain low as there will be a good amount of dry air in place. Rain showers are possible late Monday night as the next storm system approaches.

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: Eyes are still on a powerful storm system to impact the area. While the exact details are still unknown as we are still a couple days away, there will be impacts with this system. Scattered rain showers is expected Tuesday into Tuesday night with the precipitation changing over to snow Wednesday across northern and western South Dakota. Rain will continue across the southeastern hometowns Wednesday with the threat of thunderstorms as well. Precipitation chances start to diminish into Thursday but we will still see chances of light snow and wintry mix showers into Thursday. The wind will become a factor once again with sustained winds of 15-35 mph likely with gusts as high as 50-60 mph, especially Wednesday into Thursday. There are still lots of details to iron out with this system as the track has begun to shift further west in the latest model runs. Be sure to stay with the First Alert Weather Team as we continue to refine the forecast.

