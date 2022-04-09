Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Quad City avenges opening week loss to Storm

Sioux Falls drops to .500 after 34-24 road setback
Steamwheelers top Sioux Falls 34-24
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, IL (Dakota News Now) - After winning a low scoring opening week battle 34-24 over Quad City on March 13th, the Sioux Falls Storm had the tables turned on them in the rematch in Moline.

Quad City scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to upend the Storm 34-24 and drop them to 2-2 in IFL play.

Sioux Falls will stay on the road next week when they visit Iowa next Saturday at 7:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Seth Pourier Mug Shot
Police: Man faces multiple charges after damaging business and assaulting employee
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
A local non-profit group trying to halt construction of new hog plant in Sioux Falls.
Local non-profit group trying to halt construction of new hog plant in Sioux Falls
Samuel Sykes spent the night of July 24th, 2021 in the hospital after he was struck repeatedly,...
Victim recounts incident with former Sioux Falls police officer

Latest News

Jacks to play home opener after playing first 32 on the road
SDSU softball eager to finally play on home field
Jacks to play home opener after playing first 32 on the road
SDSU softball eager to return home
Storm lose on the road 34-24 and drop to 2-2
Storm fall at Quad City
Lynx single in a run during 7-5 victory
Brandon Valley rallies past Pierre