Quad City avenges opening week loss to Storm

MOLINE, IL (Dakota News Now) - After winning a low scoring opening week battle 34-24 over Quad City on March 13th, the Sioux Falls Storm had the tables turned on them in the rematch in Moline.

Quad City scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to upend the Storm 34-24 and drop them to 2-2 in IFL play.

Sioux Falls will stay on the road next week when they visit Iowa next Saturday at 7:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

