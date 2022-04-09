SDBOR & SDBOTE freeze tuition for 2022-23 academic year.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students at South Dakota’s public universities and technical colleges won’t need to do any different math when paying for tuition this next year. Both boards are holding tuition prices right where they are for the 2022-23 academic year.

That tuition freeze is due to the state legislature raising spending on education by six percent, covering costs and staff salaries not usually funded with state dollars. The SDBOR will see an increase in base funding by more than $8.6 million covering salary increases. The SDBOTE will see more than $2.6 million covering costs.

“There have been some funds directed in the past to a tuition freeze, which we welcomed,” said SDBOR Executive Director Brian Maher in a statement. “Addition of base general funds is a major step forward as we continue to address student affordability and the costs of higher education.”

“I can say, the zero percent tuition increase, the zero percent general activity fee increase, we have a zero percent mandatory disciplines fees increase. Those are all pretty amazing for our students.” said SDSU Vice President for Students Affairs & Enrollment Engagement Michaela Willis.

It’s a move that institutions hope will keep South Dakota ahead of competition when attracting students in the region.

“I know that as you look around the state of South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota. Many other states are looking to increase their tuition and fees for this coming year. So having that tuition freeze and that fee freeze is really important for us.” said Willis

Willis said with enrollment hitting a steady mark, with no clear trend of moving up or down, a freeze in tuition will make South Dakota’s universities and technical colleges more attractive for those thinking about further education. She said they’ll have to do that by keeping costs as low as possible.

“That is a goal of the South Dakota Board of Regents, it has been for many years. And I believe it will continue to be a goal to maintain our value.” said Willis.

The tuition freeze will only be in affect for the 2022-23 academic year.

