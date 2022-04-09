SDSU softball eager to finally play on home field

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s almost time for the South Dakota State softball team’s home opener as well.

Even though they’ve already played 32 games!

The defending Summit League champions return to the JAckrabbit Softball Complex tomorrow when they host the first of three weekend games with Western Illinois beginning at noon with the first of a doubleheader. The series concludes Sunday at 11:00 AM.

A reality of playing in the upper midwest is knowing that you’ll spend most, if not all, of your first two months on the road due to weather.

These Jackrabbits have weathered that storm nicely by going 23-9, setting themselves up well for the rest of their Summit League slate, even if coming home takes a little getting used to.

As will some new additions to the Jackrabbit Sports Complex. Along with a new press box their are now a pair of two-tiered “party decks” beyond the outfield fence that should be a hit amongst students as the season progress. The facility will host the Summit League Softball Tournament next month.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.