Stampede stop Des Moines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede held off a rallying Des Moines Buccaneers to come away with a 5-3 win on home ice Friday night. Karsen Dorwart and Daniel Russell each had a goal and an assist while Austen May put up two assists in the win. Isak Posch stood solid between the pipes, stopping 28 of 31 shots faced in net.

Des Moines had the lone goal in the first period, with Maxim Musorov netting his third of the season at 14:52, while on the power play. The Buccaneers outshot the Stampede 17-5 in the period.

Musorov went on to score his second of the night just 43 seconds into the second period, but the Stampede would answer back less than a minute later. Daniel Russell took a pass from Ryan Healey and lifted it over the Buccaneers netminder’s glove and into the back of the net for his 18th goal of the year. Michael LaStarza would then net the equalizer at 7:49, tipping in a pass from Russell on the power play for his 14th goal of the season. Sioux Falls would finish the period outshooting Des Moines 9-5.

Birthday boy Jaksen Panzer would get scoring started for the Herd in the third period at 10:52, tallying his second of the season with a snipe just beneath the crossbar off a pass from Blake Humphrey. Jack Reimann then potted the fourth unanswered goal for Sioux Falls, taking the puck straight to the net and wristing it past the Des Moines netminder for his fifth of the season. The Buccaneers would start to rally back with their goaltender pulled for the extra attacker, coming within one at 19:28 off a goal from Dovar Tinling. The Stampede were able to hold off their rally as Karsen Dorwart tacked on the insurance goal – an empty netter at 19:44 in the period – for his seventh of the year.

The Herd outshot the Buccaneers 12-9 in the third period, but were outshot 31-26 in the game. Both teams went 1-for-3 on the power play.

The win puts Sioux Falls into seventh place in the Western Conference, bringing them ahead of Des Moines by a point.

The Stampede are back on home ice tomorrow night at 6:05 PM to host the Waterloo Black Hawks. It’s Star Wars Night presented by Dental Solutions, and fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Wars character – there will be a costume contest! There’s plenty of other fun for the whole family, including a Star Wars Scavenger Hunt and photo opportunities. If you can’t make it out to the game, fans can tune into KELO News Talk 1320-AM, 105.1-FM, 107.9-FM, and KELO.com, or stream the action on HockeyTV.

