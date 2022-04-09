Wisconsin’s Matthew Mors transferring to South Dakota State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the most decorated prep basketball players in South Dakota history is coming home to play in college.

After a couple weeks of speculation, and sightings at SDSU women’s WNIT games, Matthew Mors officially announced via Twitter today that he will be transferring from Wisconsin to South Dakota State to continue his college basketball career.

As a Yankton Buck Mors began playing varsity basketball in the seventh grade and went on to become Class AA’s all-time leading scorer, averaging 24 points and 8 rebounds per game during his career.

Mors spent the past season redshirting for the Badgers and has four years of eligibility for the Jackrabbits.

