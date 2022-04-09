Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Wisconsin’s Matthew Mors transferring to South Dakota State

Former Yankton Buck will have four years of eligibility for Jackrabbits
Former Yankton Buck returning home to play college hoops
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the most decorated prep basketball players in South Dakota history is coming home to play in college.

After a couple weeks of speculation, and sightings at SDSU women’s WNIT games, Matthew Mors officially announced via Twitter today that he will be transferring from Wisconsin to South Dakota State to continue his college basketball career.

As a Yankton Buck Mors began playing varsity basketball in the seventh grade and went on to become Class AA’s all-time leading scorer, averaging 24 points and 8 rebounds per game during his career.

Mors spent the past season redshirting for the Badgers and has four years of eligibility for the Jackrabbits.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Seth Pourier Mug Shot
Police: Man faces multiple charges after damaging business and assaulting employee
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
A local non-profit group trying to halt construction of new hog plant in Sioux Falls.
Local non-profit group trying to halt construction of new hog plant in Sioux Falls
Samuel Sykes spent the night of July 24th, 2021 in the hospital after he was struck repeatedly,...
Victim recounts incident with former Sioux Falls police officer

Latest News

Jacks to play home opener after playing first 32 on the road
SDSU softball eager to finally play on home field
Storm lose on the road 34-24 and drop to 2-2
Quad City avenges opening week loss to Storm
Jacks to play home opener after playing first 32 on the road
SDSU softball eager to return home
Storm lose on the road 34-24 and drop to 2-2
Storm fall at Quad City
Lynx single in a run during 7-5 victory
Brandon Valley rallies past Pierre