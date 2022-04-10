Active Weather Pattern Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have been looking for and wanting some much-needed precipitation for quite some time and it looks like we’ll see a good chance of that as a couple systems impact our weather over the next week.

A system today will bring a chance of rain showers to a good portion of the region with the best chance from Winner to Huron to Aberdeen and Sisseton. The rest of the area will see more widely scattered showers. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible west of an Aberdeen to Yankton line this afternoon. Some wet snowflakes could mix in across northeast South Dakota during the afternoon, but don’t expect any accumulation from it.

Monday will remain quiet with seasonable temperatures. A few showers and a rumble of thunder or two is possible during the afternoon hours Monday north of I-90 as a weak cold front passes by.

The attention then turns to our powerful storm system set to unfold beginning overnight Monday. Rain chances will increase after midnight Monday and continue throughout the day Tuesday. The precipitation will eventually changeover to snow late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning west of the James River, while remaining as all rain east of there. The precipitation will eventually become all snow Wednesday night, but the question remains is how long the precipitation will last. Some models keep it around through Thursday afternoon with some ending as early as Wednesday night. Central South Dakota will be dry during the day Thursday with precipitation lingering across the eastern third of the region.

Precipitation totals look to be highest in northern South Dakota, where overall precipitation totals could exceed an inch. Some of that will fall as rain and some of that as snow. Totals south of there will run up to one inch. As far as snow totals go, while it’s still too early to discuss exact totals, several inches of snow could be possible in northern and western South Dakota. A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for several counties in northern South Dakota, including places such as Aberdeen, Mobridge and Buffalo.

The wind will also be a major factor with this system, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. Sustained winds of 20-40 mph are expected with gusts as high as 60-70 mph so HIGH WIND WARNINGS and WIND ADVISORIES will likely be needed once again.

On top of that, we’ll need to keep an eye on the radar potentially late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night across southeast South Dakota, southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. This is because the Storm Prediction Center has issued a risk of not only thunderstorms for the southeast parts of the Dakota News Now coverage area, but a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms as well. A level one out of five risk is in place southeast of a Marshall to Freeman line with a level two out of five risk east-southeast of a Worthington to Vermillion line. This is highly conditional though because it depends on how warm and unstable the atmosphere gets on Tuesday and also the track of this system. Should severe storms occur, hail and damaging winds would be the main hazards. A tornado can’t be ruled out either, but the higher chance of that should stay southeast of our area.

