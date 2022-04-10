Augustana and USF baseball take the mound in NSIC action.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both Augustana and USF found success in their matchups in the NSIC Saturday, with Augustana at home and USF playing in Brandon.

Augustana Recap:

Game One: Augustana 10, Southwest Minnesota State 2

It was all Tanner Brown in game one on the mound for the Vikings, pitching the full seven innings and holding the Mustangs to eight hits and two runs. Brown struck out nine batters and logged his fourth win of the season to improve to a 4-0 record.

Augustana got off to an early lead in the third inning when Carter Howell brought home Jason Axelberg with a single to the Mustangs’ center fielder.

In the fourth inning, Jordan Barth hit the ball deep to left center to score Drey Dirksen. Shortly after, Jaxon Rosencranz was sent home by a single from Axelberg. To close out the inning, Jack Hines singled to the left side, allowing Axelberg to score.

Leading 5-0 in the fifth inning, Will Olson hit a solo homer to add a run to the score.

The seventh inning was busy for the Vikings as Barth went yard for the second time in the game to bring home Michael Schoettmer. Ben Irhke reached home on a wild pitch and another Axelberg single let Rosencranz tally the last AU run of the game.

Southwest Minnesota State logged two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Barth and Axelberg each tallied three hits and 11 Vikings totaled at least one hit in the win.

Game Two: Augustana 4, Southwest Minnesota State 0

Ryan Jares started on the mound for the Vikings, where he remained for 8.1 innings. He recorded 11 strikeouts to earn the win and move his record to 4-1. In the ninth inning, Thomas Bruss took over for Jares on the mound and earned the save.

The Vikings got on the board in the third inning when Carter Howell singled down the left-field line bringing Jason Axelberg and JT Mix home. Max Mosser added one in the same inning when he reached home on Will Olson’s sacrifice fly to the center fielder.

In the sixth inning, Maddux Baggs hit a double to right center and scored Jaxon Rosencranz. Rosencranz reached base after he was hit by the pitch.

Mosser led the team with two hits and Howell tallied two RBI in the shutout victory.

Up Next

Augustana will finish the series against the Mustangs on Sunday at Ronken Field. First pitch is slated for noon.

Recap courtesy of Augustana Athletics.

