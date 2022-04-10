Avera Medical Minute
Border Battle heats up Saturday action on the diamond

The Border Battle between South Dakota and North Dakota heats up as teams take to the diamond.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The second day of the Border Battle between South Dakota and North Dakota didn’t disappoint in action, with close games and offensive showings on all sides.

Brandon Valley started off the action early and exciting Saturday. The Lynx came back from three runs down in the seventh to tie the game against Fargo Shanley, forcing extra innings. A Matt Brown single into right field scored the game winning run in the bottom of the 8th, giving the Lynx a 4-3 win. Brandon Valley would later go onto lose against Sheyenne, ND in a low scoring 2-1 matchup.

Harrisburg and Pierre also got things going early in the day at the currently under renovation Legion Field in Harrisburg. The Tigers quickly grabbed a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, and never looked back as they took the 17-4 win over the Governors. Harrisburg also picked up the 14-4 win over West Fargo later in the day. Pierre would lose a close game later in the day against SF Jefferson by three runs to two.

