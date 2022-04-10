Brookings Community Welcomes New Diversity Signs

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -New signs are popping up in front of businesses and homes in the Brookings community.

Those behind the effort say they’re intended to celebrate what makes the community great.

There’s a lot of buzz in the Brookings community as new signs have gathered a lot of support.

The signs were created by the Brookings Interfaith Council and The Brookings Human Rights Commission.

Dianne Nagy, who helped design the signs says they were designed with the purpose are promoting diversity within the community.

“We came up with this design, it was locally designed, and we wanted to express how much we value diversity in the community and how much value it brings to the community.” Said Dianne Nagy, Vice Chair of the Brookings Human Rights Commission.

Many Brookings residents are excited to have the signs as they not only are a creative way to represent diversity, but they also serve as a symbol.

“It’s a symbol for welcoming when people see anything about diversity or equity, I hope that they feel welcomed.” Said Shana Harming, Brooking’s resident, and Lower Brule Sioux Tribal Member.

The signs have gained a lot of exposure not only from community members in neighborhoods but in local businesses such as Perkins as well. Harming says this helps to further support the idea that Brookings is a welcoming community.

“When you see the same sign across different neighborhoods and businesses you know it sends the message of equity and that we’re welcoming. Said Harming.

If you live in Brookings and want one of these signs for yourself, you can visit the Brookings City County Offices and pick one up.

