Veteran memorial fundraiser in Brandon April 13th
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rudy Navarette and the Gold Star Family Memorial have teamed up for a fundraiser at the Brandon V.F.W. on April 13th.
Rudy Navarrete will be providing food and the event will be free-will-donation.
The Gold Star Family Memorial will be part of the Sioux Falls Veterans Memorial Park and is dedicated to families who lost a soldier in Combat. You can learn more about the Gold Star Family Memorial on their website or Facebook page.
