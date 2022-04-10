Avera Medical Minute
Veteran memorial fundraiser in Brandon April 13th

Veteran memorial fundraiser in Brandon April 13th
By Cordell Wright
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rudy Navarette and the Gold Star Family Memorial have teamed up for a fundraiser at the Brandon V.F.W. on April 13th.

Rudy Navarrete will be providing food and the event will be free-will-donation.

The Gold Star Family Memorial will be part of the Sioux Falls Veterans Memorial Park and is dedicated to families who lost a soldier in Combat. You can learn more about the Gold Star Family Memorial on their website or Facebook page.

