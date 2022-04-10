SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rudy Navarette and the Gold Star Family Memorial have teamed up for a fundraiser at the Brandon V.F.W. on April 13th.

Rudy Navarrete will be providing food and the event will be free-will-donation.

The Gold Star Family Memorial will be part of the Sioux Falls Veterans Memorial Park and is dedicated to families who lost a soldier in Combat. You can learn more about the Gold Star Family Memorial on their website or Facebook page.

Veteran memorial fundraiser in Brandon April 13th (Woody Williams)

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.