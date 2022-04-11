Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

The 6th Annual Red Cape event kicking off this week

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, and the 6th Annual Red Cape event is kicking off this week to help advocate for children and represent the best interests of abused and neglected children. We had Stacey Tieszen the Executive Director of Sioux Falls Court of Appointed Special Advocates tell us more about the event. CASA is looking for volunteers to commit time and energy to help children in Sioux Falls. If you would like to sign up or donate, you can do so on their website.

https://www.siouxfallscasa.org/events/red-cape-event

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Active Weather Pattern Ahead
Targeted closures are statewide. “The emergency room in Sioux Falls, at the Sioux Falls VA,...
VA departments and clinics targeted for closure include Sioux Falls VA Emergency Room, Wagner Clinic and west river locations
Kayla Karius will be the 11th women’s basketball head coach of the Coyotes.
Kayla Karius named South Dakota’s next women’s basketball coach
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
A deadly robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m....
3 family members killed in Georgia gun range shooting

Latest News

Minneapolis students begin to make up for time lost during strike
Garretson foreign exchange parent gets to FaceTime Ukrainian refugee
Passover is one of the biggest holidays in the Jewish community and matzah is a staple part of...
Rabbi Supplies Jewish Community with Matzah from Ukraine
Rabbi Supplies Jewish Community with Matzah from Ukraine