The 6th Annual Red Cape event kicking off this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, and the 6th Annual Red Cape event is kicking off this week to help advocate for children and represent the best interests of abused and neglected children. We had Stacey Tieszen the Executive Director of Sioux Falls Court of Appointed Special Advocates tell us more about the event. CASA is looking for volunteers to commit time and energy to help children in Sioux Falls. If you would like to sign up or donate, you can do so on their website.

https://www.siouxfallscasa.org/events/red-cape-event

