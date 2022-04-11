Avera Medical Minute
Augustana baseball sweeps SMSU with home win

The Vikings swept the Mustangs after earning the series win in Saturday’s doubleheader. Augustana moves to 25-6-1 overall and 15-3 in NSIC action.
By Cooper Seamer and Augustana Athletics
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - No. 16 Augustana baseball defeated the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs in the third game of the series on Sunday, 10-2. The Vikings swept the Mustangs after earning the series win in Saturday’s doubleheader. Augustana moves to 25-6-1 overall and 15-3 in NSIC action. The Mustangs fall to 8-18 overall and 1-13 in conference play.

Senior lefty Jed Schmidt started on the mound for Augustana and pitched five innings, recording five strikeouts to earn the win. Kai Taylor stepped on the mound to replace Schmidt in the sixth inning. Taylor spent three innings in the game and tallied two strikeouts. Finishing the game and pitching one inning was Tony Lanier who struckout three of the four batters that he faced.

Augustana got off to an early lead in the second inning, adding four runs to the board. JT Mix singled and advanced to second on a fielding error by the SMSU right fielder, scoring Luke Ballweg, Jaxon Rosencranz and Drey Dirksen to give the Vikings an early 3-0 lead. A Carter Howell single brought home Max Mosser to put the Vikings up by four runs to end the inning.

Southwest Minnesota State got on the board in the second inning with one run.

In the third inning, Mix hit a single to left field, bringing home Dirksen and Will Olson. Mix was sent home on a balk and AU led by six runs after three innings of play.

Luke Ballweg doubled to right center, scoring Olson and Jordan Barth in the fourth inning, giving the Vikings an eight-run lead. To close out the scoring for Augustana, Mix hit a sacrifice fly to right field that allowed Dirksen to run home.

The Mustangs hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to bring their score to three runs.

Mosser, Olson, Dirksen, Mix and Ihrke all logged two hits in the game. Mix recorded five RBI in the 10-3 victory.

Up Next: Augustana is scheduled to head to Aberdeen, South Dakota, on Tuesday for an afternoon doubleheader against conference opponent Northern State. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Recap courtesy of Augustana Athletics.

