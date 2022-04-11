Augustana and USF softball put on shows at home to round out weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana Recap: It was a pair of run-rule victories for the Augustana softball team on Sunday. In an 8-0 win over Minot State, Ashley Mickschl collected the 100th win of her pitching career.

In game two, a 20-1 win, Gretta Melsted earned her 700th win as a head coach. The wins boost Augustana’s record to 26-7 on the season and 10-2 in the NSIC. Minot State falls to 26-10, 7-5. Additionally, Augustana is 8-0 at home, pushing its nation’s longest home winning streak to 31 games. Over the four-game weekend, including a no-hitter against UMary on Saturday, the Vikings gave up just seven hits to their opponents.

Game One: No. 14 Augustana 8, Minot State 0: Ashley Mickschl shined in the circle for the second-straight game, pitching a complete-game run-rule victory by giving up a single hit and striking out five. She faced the minimum of 15 hitters as the lone base-hit was thrown out in a caught stealing situation after Gracey Brink perfectly placed the ball for the tag out.

Offensively, Augustana scored its eight runs on eight hits. The first run of the game came on a Torri Chute sacrifice to score Mary Pardo. The score moved to 6-0 in the bottom of the second thanks to a pair of home runs. With Delaney Young on first base, Gracey Brink homered into left-center field to give the Vikings the 3-0 lead. Three batters later with Amanda Dickmeyer on third base and Abbie Lund on first base, Mary Pardo homered into left-center for the commanding 6-0 lead.

As Mickschl continued to deal, the Vikings plated two more runs on Pardo’s second home run of the game. The home run is her 14th of the season, easily an NSIC high. The 8-0 score would hold as Mickschl sealed the game in the top of the fifth with a foul out, fly out and pop out. The win is the 100th of Mickschl’s career as she moves to 10-2 in 2022. The 100 wins are the second-most in program history and trail Jenelle Trautmann’s 104 from 2012-15.

Game Two: No. 14 Augustana 20, Minot State 1: The Vikings racked up 19 hits to score 20 runs to rout the Beavers in the day’s second game. Augustana scored two runs in the first, three in the second, six in the third and nine in the fourth for the 20 runs. In addition, the win gave head coach Gretta Melsted the 700th of her career between Culver-Stockton and Augustana.

With 20 runs on the scoreboard, Augustana recorded just a single run from the long ball, a solo home run from Abby Lien in the opening frame. The Vikings recorded three doubles with everything else coming via singles as part of the 19 hits. Leading 2-0 in the second, the lead moved to 5-0 after a wild pitch scored Abbie Lund and Lien in back-to-back plate appearances. Gracey Brink then singled down the right-field line to score Torri Chute.

The flood gates opened with six runs in the third inning followed by the nine-run fourth. Among the highlights was a two-run double from Kennedy Buckman and a Taylor Bross single to score Abby Gilk. In the same inning, Bross hit again where she singled through the hole at shortstop to score Bergen Lindner and Gilk. Amber Elliott started the game, pitched four innings and gave up just two hits, striking out five and did not allow a run. Hailey Houston closed the game with an inning and a strikeout.

Up Next: Augustana plays host to Sioux Falls on Tuesday with the doubleheader at Sherman Park slated for 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Recap courtesy of Augustana Athletics.

USF Recap: The University of Sioux Falls softball team split a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon with a Game 1 loss by a score of 4-0 to the Wolves and a Game 2 victory over Northern State by a score of 10-6.

Game 1: USF 0, NSU 4: The Cougars fell to Northern State by a score of 4-0 at Sherman Park on Sunday. The Wolves struck first in the top of the 1st inning brining across the first run of the game. The game stayed 1-0 for Northern State until the third inning when NSU’s Barrientas singled on a ball to right field, scoring two runs and extending the lead for NSU by a score of 3-0.

NSU brought across the 4th run of the game on a ground out to Megan Lawson at 2nd base, extending their lead and the game finishing with a final score of 4-0. Meghan Lawson picked up the win for the Wolves pitching a complete game shutout surrendering six hits, zero runs, walking three USF hitters and striking out seven on the day.

The Cougars finished with six hits on the day led by senior Kylie Madrid with three hits and Reese Holzhueter, Kennedy Thomas, and Taryn Wagner each having a hit apiece in the contest. From the circle, Hanna Cress took the loss, throwing a complete game and surrendering 10 hits, four runs, walking one NSU hitter, and striking out three hitters.

Game 2: USF 10, NSU 6: USF came away with a Game 2 victory by a score of 10-6, getting the series split with Northern State on Sunday afternoon.

The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the 2nd inning where Taryn Wagner started off the a single to get the bats rolling. Rylie Jones laid down a bunt, reaching by error and the Cougars capitalized with a Megan Lawson two-RBI double to bring across the first two runs of the game. Emma Barta joined the party as she hit an RBI single, scoring Lawson to extend the Cougars lead to 3-0 through two innings.

In the bottom of the 3rd, hot hitting senior Kylie Madrid started the inning with a hard hit single to center field. Kennedy Thomas continued to swing the stick well as she had a hard hit single to shortstop, followed by a Taryn Wagner bunt single to load the bases. Rylie Jones continued the streak as she hit a line drive single to center field, scoring Reese Holzhueter who reached on a fielder’s choice earlier in the inning. Megan Lawson grounded into a fielder’s choice, bringing across Kennedy Thomas to make it a 5-0 score for the Cougars.

Northern State answered with a run in the top half of the 4th inning but the Cougars quickly answered in the bottom half of the inning. Speedster Kylan Straight reached on a bunt, advancing two bases on an error by the Wolves to make it to third base. Kylie Madrid grounded out, bringing in Kylan Straigh to make it a 6-1 ball game.

NSU answered back in the top of the 5th and 6th innings to bring the score within 2 to make it a 6-4 content. USF continued to answer the bell as the bottom of the 6th inning came and Megan Lawson started the inning with a line drive single to right field. Danielle Klenke came in to pinch run, followed by a Jayden Haley walk to put the pressure on the Wolves defense. Emma Spizzirri reached on a bunt brining across Klenke for the Cougars 7th run on the day. Kylie Madrid continued her tear at the plate with a line drive single to left, scoring Jayden Haley to make it a 8-4 contest for the Cougars.

Reese Holzhueter hit an RBI double, scoring Emma Spizzirri. Kennedy Thomas did her part as she hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Kylie Madrid to extend the lead to 10-4 after six innings. Northern State’s Richardson hit a two-run home run in the top of the 7th inning and Hanna Cress came in to finish the game with a final score of 10-4 and a victory for the Cougars.

From the circle, Bailee Lampman threw six and 1/3 innings, surrendering six runs, nine hits, walking three, and striking out three NSU hitters. Hanna Cress came in for the final two outs, striking out one Wolves hitter and surrendering zero runs. The Cougars ended with elevens hits on the day, led by Kylie Madrid, Megan Lawson, and Taryn Wagner with two hits apiece. Kylan Straight, Reese Holzhueter, Kennedy Thomas, Rylie Jones, and Emma Barta each got a hit of their own on the day. The Cougars continue to get production from up and down the lineup during the weekend victories at Sherman Park.

Up Next: The Cougars are back in action on Tuesday where they’ll face cross-town rival Augustana at Sherman Park for a mid-week doubleheader.

Recap courtesy of USF Athletics.

