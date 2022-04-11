Boyden man sentenced to prison on assault with intent to commit sexual abuse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a man from Boyden will begin his prison sentence on May 16 and faces multiple charges.

Sioux County Attorney, Thomas Kunstle announced that 30-year-old Damian Schouten of Boyden was sentenced on Monday, April 11, in District Court for Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse, two Aggravated Misdemeanors. Kunstle prosecuted the case on behalf of the State of Iowa.

Officials say the case arose on June 4, 2021, when a female reported to police in South Dakota, that she had previously been married to Damian Schouten. During that relationship, she was sexually assaulted by her husband in 2015 but never reported it because Schouten told her she wouldn’t be believed, she’d never see the children, and because they were married she couldn’t be raped. After Schouten again sexually assaulted her in 2018, she left the marriage.

Authorities say on June 8, 2021, another female reported to police in Iowa that she also had a previous romantic relationship with Schouten, during which Schouten sexually assaulted her on several occasions.

In September 2021 the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office filed sexual abuse charges against Damian Schouten for each victim. On April 11, 2022, Schouten pled guilty in District Court to two counts of Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse.

Reports say Schouten was sentenced to an indeterminate four (4) year prison term, to begin on May 16, 2022, wherein he must complete a Department of Corrections sex offender treatment program. After his release, Schouten must register as a sex offender for life, will be subject to a 10-year special sentence as if on parole, and shall have no contact with either of his victims.

