Dru Gylten returns to South Dakota to join the Jacks

Former St. Thomas More standout Dru Gylten announced that she’d be headed to South Dakota State as a graduate transfer, and the join the women’s basketball team
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former St. Thomas More standout Dru Gylten announced that she’d be headed to South Dakota State as a graduate transfer, and the join the women’s basketball team.

Gylten started 29 games for Utah this past season, averaging almost five points and over five assists per game. In her time at Utah, Gylten ranked in the top 10 all-time for career assists, and has either led or tied for the lead in assists in 55 games. Gylten was a part of the St. Thomas More squad to win four straight state championships.

