Food truck prepares for first full season in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Marc O’s Festival Foods is one of the longest-running food stands at the Sioux Empire Fair. Now he’s preparing for a new challenge as he gets ready for his first full season with his new food truck.

“We do Indian tacos, Philly steaks, footlong corndogs, cheese curds, any kind of fair food,” Truck Owner Mark Moore said.

Even though this will be the truck’s first full season Moore says he’s confident it will be a good one.

“Oh, we’re gonna do good I just know it. We do good with our other food, and people are used to me, for the last 23 years at the Sioux Empire Fair they’ll be looking for me on your average corner now I guess,” Moore said.

The food truck has already been running for two weeks this year parking in front of stores, apartment buildings, and much more.

The truck will continue traveling throughout the city in the coming months serving as many people as it can.

The reason I’ve been in this business for 23 years is because we love people and we love making that smile on their faces when they go holy moly look at the size of that and it’s just a great feeling to put a grin on somebody’s face,” Moore said.

