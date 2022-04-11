Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Food truck prepares for first full season in Sioux Falls

“People are used to me for the last 23 years at the Sioux Empire Fair they’ll be looking for me on your average corner now I guess.”
Truck Owner Mark Moore is excited to begin his first full season.
Truck Owner Mark Moore is excited to begin his first full season.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Marc O’s Festival Foods is one of the longest-running food stands at the Sioux Empire Fair. Now he’s preparing for a new challenge as he gets ready for his first full season with his new food truck.

“We do Indian tacos, Philly steaks, footlong corndogs, cheese curds, any kind of fair food,” Truck Owner Mark Moore said.

Even though this will be the truck’s first full season Moore says he’s confident it will be a good one.

“Oh, we’re gonna do good I just know it. We do good with our other food, and people are used to me, for the last 23 years at the Sioux Empire Fair they’ll be looking for me on your average corner now I guess,” Moore said.

The food truck has already been running for two weeks this year parking in front of stores, apartment buildings, and much more.

Monday Munchies
Chef Ellen makes meal prep easy in Sioux Falls
Sickies Garage in Sioux Falls adding new menu items for Lent
Murph’s Burgers & Fries opens permanent location in Sioux Falls
Sunny’s Pizzeria enjoying new downtown location inside EightyOne Arcade Bar

The truck will continue traveling throughout the city in the coming months serving as many people as it can.

The reason I’ve been in this business for 23 years is because we love people and we love making that smile on their faces when they go holy moly look at the size of that and it’s just a great feeling to put a grin on somebody’s face,” Moore said.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Active Weather Pattern Ahead
Targeted closures are statewide. “The emergency room in Sioux Falls, at the Sioux Falls VA,...
VA departments and clinics targeted for closure include Sioux Falls VA Emergency Room, Wagner Clinic and west river locations
Kayla Karius will be the 11th women’s basketball head coach of the Coyotes.
Kayla Karius named South Dakota’s next women’s basketball coach
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
A deadly robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m....
3 family members killed in Georgia gun range shooting

Latest News

File photo.
Sioux Falls looking for artists for Storm Inlet Painting Project
Kristi Noem
Noem, DSS developing additional regional mental health crisis facilities across state
Minneapolis students begin to make up for time lost during strike
CASA
The 6th Annual Red Cape event kicking off this week