Garretson foreign exchange parent gets to FaceTime Ukrainian refugee

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The war in Ukraine has affected those thousands of miles from their country. For one foreign exchange parent in Garretson, the weight of the conflict has taken a significant toll emotionally. Photojournalist Sam Tastad has the story.

A fund has been set up for the family at First Bank and Trust in Garretson. The money will help the family get back on their feet and help other Ukrainian refugees as they deal with the harsh reality of war in their homeland.

