GFP, US Army Corps monitoring Lake Oahe; Making plans to maintain access

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - US Army Corps of Engineers and South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks officials are tracking the water level on Lake Oahe and planning for additional access work on the Missouri River reservoir.

GFP Parks Director Scott Simpson says they know with persisting drought conditions and low Rocky Mountain snowpack water levels will continue to drop. He says they’ll be working hard to keep plenty of ramps open along Lake Oahe, but it probably won’t be feasible to keep every ramp open.

Simpson says there are several low-water facilities GFP constructed during the low-water cycle from 2002 to 2006, that may be brought back into service. But, he says many of those facilities are still underwater so a complete assessment can’t be done until they come out of the water. For example, the Chantier (shan-tier) Creek boat ramp will remain closed until water levels begin to rise again.

Simpson says lower water levels also require extra caution due to submerged hazards such as trees and rocks that are just under the surface. He says boaters are urged to use extreme caution when out on the water as underwater hazards are not marked.

Low water levels on Oahe also create access issues with off-road vehicles, authorities say.

GFP Law Enforcement Chief Sam Schelhaas says they and the US Army Corps of Engineers remind outdoor recreationalists that off-road and ATV vehicle use along shores and off designated trails is not permitted.

Schelhaas says he knows it’s tempting to see those long stretches of shoreline and go off-road exploring because it seems harmless, but it isn’t. He says driving on shorelines damages them and wildlife habitat, can disturb threatened and endangered species, and may disturb or destroy archeological resources. If you want to go explore, GFP asks that you do so on foot.

Anglers and boaters can visit, the Public Fishing Access Map to find boat ramp status.

