Grassfire in Watertown under investigation

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a camper that came unhooked from a pickup hitch caused sparks that ignited a grassfire in Watertown.

Officials say Watertown Fire Rescue was called to the scene at about 1:10 p.m. Saturday and discovered a fast-moving blaze that was moving toward a farm and a residence. Crews were able to contain the fire in about 20 minutes.

The Watertown Public Opinion reports that no structures were damaged in the 2.5-acre fire.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.