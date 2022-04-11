Avera Medical Minute
Grassfire in Watertown under investigation

Watertown Fire Department
Watertown Fire Department(WWNY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a camper that came unhooked from a pickup hitch caused sparks that ignited a grassfire in Watertown.

Officials say Watertown Fire Rescue was called to the scene at about 1:10 p.m. Saturday and discovered a fast-moving blaze that was moving toward a farm and a residence. Crews were able to contain the fire in about 20 minutes.

The Watertown Public Opinion reports that no structures were damaged in the 2.5-acre fire.

The incident remains under investigation.

