How Bird Flu could impact local egg industries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ve all heard about shortages affecting industries across the board, and now with Easter is coming up, many people are wondering if they will be able to find eggs at their local grocery store or if they will have to look elsewhere this year.

Local manager at Hy-Vee in Sioux Falls, Peter Nelson, says while there may be certain brands not available on the shelves at times, he is confident you’ll be able to find eggs this Easter.

“I would say across the board it is just every week trying to make sure, okay well what can we get in. If we can’t get in a certain product like eggs with a specific vendor okay well is their other vendors, we can get so we don’t have shortages,” said the assistant manager at local Hy-Vee store, Peter Nelson.

Nelson says this might involve shopping around various locations or stores near you.

“Okay, this one on this street has a shortage, okay, go to the next one over here you know, same company, but some have their shelves filled, some don’t so it’s always trying to be just competitive,” said Nelson.

With the potential shortages in-store, local producer and owner of Fruit of the Coop, Stephanie Peterson, says this might be a good opportunity to try out eggs from a local producer near you.

“This will force people in a way to look at other sources for their food. They might see that there are no eggs in the grocery store, and they might start looking for a local supplier and whether that is someone like me that has a small-scale operation or even a mid-scale. They are going to be able to keep you in stock,” said Fruit the Coop owner and local producer, Stephanie Peterson.

To Peterson, buying local is important because it helps to support local producers in the area as well as provides good nutrients to the consumer.

“It is healthier for humans and the food that you eat if it’s locally produced it’s typically produced in a more sustainable fashion. It is also more nutrient-dense,” said Peterson.

With the potential shortages, this Easter you might want to consider looking locally for your eggs this year.

