Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

How Bird Flu could impact local egg industries

Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Baylee Peterson
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ve all heard about shortages affecting industries across the board, and now with Easter is coming up, many people are wondering if they will be able to find eggs at their local grocery store or if they will have to look elsewhere this year.

Local manager at Hy-Vee in Sioux Falls, Peter Nelson, says while there may be certain brands not available on the shelves at times, he is confident you’ll be able to find eggs this Easter.

“I would say across the board it is just every week trying to make sure, okay well what can we get in. If we can’t get in a certain product like eggs with a specific vendor okay well is their other vendors, we can get so we don’t have shortages,” said the assistant manager at local Hy-Vee store, Peter Nelson.

Nelson says this might involve shopping around various locations or stores near you.

“Okay, this one on this street has a shortage, okay, go to the next one over here you know, same company, but some have their shelves filled, some don’t so it’s always trying to be just competitive,” said Nelson.

With the potential shortages in-store, local producer and owner of Fruit of the Coop, Stephanie Peterson, says this might be a good opportunity to try out eggs from a local producer near you.

“This will force people in a way to look at other sources for their food. They might see that there are no eggs in the grocery store, and they might start looking for a local supplier and whether that is someone like me that has a small-scale operation or even a mid-scale. They are going to be able to keep you in stock,” said Fruit the Coop owner and local producer, Stephanie Peterson.

To Peterson, buying local is important because it helps to support local producers in the area as well as provides good nutrients to the consumer.

“It is healthier for humans and the food that you eat if it’s locally produced it’s typically produced in a more sustainable fashion. It is also more nutrient-dense,” said Peterson.

With the potential shortages, this Easter you might want to consider looking locally for your eggs this year.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Targeted closures are statewide. “The emergency room in Sioux Falls, at the Sioux Falls VA,...
VA departments and clinics targeted for closure include Sioux Falls VA Emergency Room, Wagner Clinic and west river locations
Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Active Weather Pattern Ahead
Kayla Karius will be the 11th women’s basketball head coach of the Coyotes.
Kayla Karius named South Dakota’s next women’s basketball coach
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
A deadly robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m....
3 family members killed in Georgia gun range shooting

Latest News

Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were...
Police: No injuries reported after gun fired in eastern Sioux Falls apartment
File photo.
What to know before voting in Tuesday’s Sioux Falls municipal election
police lights
Police: Sioux Falls man faces charges after getting struck while jaywalking
File photo.
Sioux Falls looking for artists for Storm Inlet Painting Project