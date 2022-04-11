Avera Medical Minute
Lamb and Sjerven prepare for WNBA draft Monday

After a run in the NCAA tournament to the Sweet 16, both Chloe Lamb and Hannah Sjerven are hoping to hear their names called in the WNBA Draft on Monday.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Both players said that until the run, they really hadn’t considered playing further, and were looking to the next chapter in their lives. But they said they want to take advantage of the buzz around them, and just see what happens should they be picked.

“Just talking with coaches and other people, thought putting my name in there would be a good idea just to see, you know? See what happens, and then if something does happen we figure it out at that point.” said Lamb.

“I few months ago, I wasn’t as strongly considering it until we made this run in the tournament. And I realized how much fun it is to play against such high level competition. I realized when our season ended, I wasn’t ready to be done yet.” said Sjerven.

The 2022 WNBA Draft begins Monday evening at 6 p.m., and will be carried live on ESPN.

