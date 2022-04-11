Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Mattel releases first-ever carbon neutral toys, including a Matchbox Tesla

Mattel takes actions toward more "green" production by releasing carbon neutral toys.
Mattel takes actions toward more "green" production by releasing carbon neutral toys.(Mattel)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Mattel is taking its first step towards its goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials in all its products and packaging by 2030.

In a release, the company says it has released its first set of carbon neutral toys.

These toys include the MEGA BLOKS Green Town, which the company says is the first-ever toy line available at mass retail to be certified CarbonNeutral.

Four new MEGA BLOKS Green Town building sets are being released this month.

Mattel said it’s releasing some carbon neutral toys as part of its Matchbox line as well as part of its Driving Toward a Better Future product roadmap. The first in this line of toys is the Tesla Roadster, the company’s first carbon neutral die-cast vehicle made from 99% recycled materials.

To help make this move, the brand bought carbon offsets from Canada’s Darkwood Forests Conservation Project.

Carbon offsets allow companies to take steps, like protecting a forest, so that carbon emissions are offset.

Some climate experts are criticizing this action saying fossil fuels are still being used in the creation of toys.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Targeted closures are statewide. “The emergency room in Sioux Falls, at the Sioux Falls VA,...
VA departments and clinics targeted for closure include Sioux Falls VA Emergency Room, Wagner Clinic and west river locations
Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Active Weather Pattern Ahead
Kayla Karius will be the 11th women’s basketball head coach of the Coyotes.
Kayla Karius named South Dakota’s next women’s basketball coach
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
A deadly robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m....
3 family members killed in Georgia gun range shooting

Latest News

Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were...
Police: No injuries reported after gun fired in eastern Sioux Falls apartment
People settle in a basement of an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10,000 civilians
File photo.
What to know before voting in Tuesday’s Sioux Falls municipal election
Eggs
How Bird Flu could impact local egg industries