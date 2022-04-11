Minneapolis students begin to make up for time lost during strike

MINNEAPOLIS - Students are returning to the classroom in Minneapolis Public Schools following spring break and will now begin making up for instruction time lost because of the teachers strike.

Starting Monday, students will be in school 42 minutes longer. That will make up five days of the 15 days of learning lost when teachers and support professional went on strike March 8 idling some 29,000 students and about 4,500 educators and staff in one of Minnesota’s largest school districts.

The additional 10 days will be added to the end of the school year, extending it until June 24.

