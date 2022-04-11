Avera Medical Minute
Missouri River Pierre Waterfowl Refuge expansion rejected

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials say the Missouri River Pierre Waterfowl Refuge expansion was rejected.

The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Commission has rejected a proposal to increase the size of the Pierre Waterfowl Refuge.

Authorities say the proposed expansion would’ve added the area downriver from LaFramboise Island to the tip of Farm Island on Lake Sharpe. It also would’ve included Corp Bay to the tip of Peoria Flats on Lake Oahe. The DeGrey Waterfowl Refuge, downriver, was not part of the proposed expansion.

This proposal was brought by the Commission in response to a petition submitted regarding this refuge, according to authorities.

The next GFP Commission meeting will be held May 5-6, in Custer State Park.

