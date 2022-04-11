Nearly $300,000 spent so far on Sioux Falls mayoral race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has outspent his opponents in the 2022 mayoral race, though one of his challengers has spent fairly competitively.

Sioux Falls mayoral candidates have shelled out over $285,000 in the 2022 election, according to a Dakota News Now analysis. This includes campaign finance reports filed with the city from January through April 4, which is the most recent reporting period.

TenHaken has spent over $158,000 so far. Taneeza Islam, who is generally viewed as his strongest challenger, has spent nearly $118,000.

The majority of TenHaken’s expenses have gone toward advertising, including nearly $102,000 spent in March through early April alone. Islam appears to have taken a different campaign approach focusing on mailers. She spent nearly $30,000 on postage and nearly $25,000 on printing over that same period, while spending just under $15,000 on advertising.

The third candidate in the race, David Zokaites, lags far behind in total spending at just over $9,000.

2022 candidate spending through early April

Paul TenHaken : $158,408

Taneeza Islam: $117,957

David Zokaites : $9,249

2018 race

Total spending is far behind the 2018 election, but that was an unusual race featuring a crowded field full of willing spenders. The six candidates combined to spend over $495,000 through the early April reporting period.

TenHaken had spent slightly less through this point in 2018 at $139,343. The biggest spender was former city council member and J&L Harley Davidson founder Jim Entenman who shelled out nearly $235,000.

Jolene Loetscher, who finished second in the election and later lost to TenHaken in a runoff, spent far less at just under $40,000.

2018 candidate spending through early April

Paul TenHaken: $139,343

Jolene Loetscher: $39,875

Jim Entenmen: $234,946

Greg Jamison: $63,394

Kenny Anderson Jr.: $14,530

Mike Gunn: $2,962

2014 race

In 2014, incumbent Mike Huether spent $170,104 in a successful bid to retain his seat. His challenger, Greg Jamison, spent $58,234.

