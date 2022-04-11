Nice Today, Rain Moves in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We should see a good amount of sunshine across the region today, but clouds will start to roll in this afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s in the north with low 60s in southern areas. The wind won’t be too bad, but we could see a few gusts around 25 mph this afternoon. There is a high risk of fire danger in southern parts of the region today, so a Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.

A storm system will start to slide into the region tonight. Chances of showers will increase and we have a pretty good chance of rain through the day Tuesday. In fact, we could have some thunderstorms in southern parts of the region Tuesday night. There is a slight to enhanced risk of severe weather for parts of southeastern South Dakota, northwestern Iowa, and northeastern Nebraska. The main threats would be some large hail and strong wind gusts. Isolated tornadoes won’t be out of the question, but I think the greater risk for those will be to our south. Cold air starts to spill into the region Wednesday and Wednesday night and we’ll start to see a switch over to snow. A Winter Storm Watch is set to go into effect for northern and western parts of the region then. It will be windy then with wind gusts of 40 mph causing reduced visibility.

This storm system will slide out of the region Thursday and we should clear out a bit Friday with highs in the 40s. Over the weekend, there’s slight chances we could see a few sprinkles and flurries with highs in the mid 40s for most. Next week, we should clear out and warm up a bit. Highs look to return to the 50s and maybe even the 60s for some.

