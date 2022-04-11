Police gain custody after vehicle pursuit, Pierre man faces multiple charges

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pierre police have custody of a man they say faces multiple charges.

Information from the Pierre Police Department says a call came in at 6:08 am from a homeowner in southeast Pierre regarding a male subject attempting to break into the residence. As officers were responding, the male fled. The homeowner provided the dispatcher with a description of the suspect’s vehicle and a responding officer located it as it fled the scene. The officer attempted a traffic stop; however, 32-year-old David Miller failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

Officers pursued the suspect to an alleyway in the 200 block of S. Jefferson, where Miller fled to a residence, later learned to be his. Officers located Miller hiding inside and observed him injecting himself with a substance from a hypodermic needle. After a struggle, he was taken into custody.

Miller was arrested for Attempted First Degree Burglary; Intentional Damage to Property; Eluding, Speeding, and Resisting Arrest; and Possession of a Controlled Drug or Substance.

He was taken to the Hughes County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.