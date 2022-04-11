Avera Medical Minute
Police: No injuries reported after gun fired in eastern Sioux Falls apartment

Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were stolen from a garage, is asked to contact the sheriff's office.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a gun was fired inside an apartment early Sunday morning.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says around 1:30 a.m. one person was outside of an apartment banging on the door. Someone fired a gun that damaged a wall, but police are still working to establish what happened and who fired the weapon. Those inside the apartment at the time had left before police arrived, and the man who was outside the apartment claimed to have been shot but an ambulance arrived and found no evidence that he had sustained an injury from a gun.

Police believe the man outside the apartment, who was their primary witness at the time, may have been under the influence and gave inconsistent details about what occurred. Aside from the damage to the apartment’s wall, no other damage or injuries have been reported.

