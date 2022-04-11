Police: Sioux Falls man faces charges after getting struck while jaywalking

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces charges after he was struck while jaywalking Saturday night.

According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, a 53-year-old man from Sioux Falls was heading east on 41st Street around 9 p.m. The man was pushing a shopping cart and decided to cross the road where there was no crosswalk. A 19-year-old man from Canton did not see the pedestrian and struck him with a Ford F 350.

Clemens says the man who was struck was taken to the hospital where he was treated for some injuries to his legs.

The pedestrian received a citation for jaywalking and the driver of the vehicle did not receive any citations.

