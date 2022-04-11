Rabbi Supplies Jewish Community with Matzah from Ukraine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Passover begins this week and South Dakota’s only Rabbi has started the tradition of hand-delivering matzah to every Jewish household across the state.

Passover is one of the biggest holidays in the Jewish community and matzah is a staple part of this celebration.

Although matzah is a large part of the celebration it is not available anywhere in South Dakota to purchase says Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz who takes personal responsibility for making sure each Jewish household has matzah for the Passover.

“I feel a moral responsibility to be able to bring matzah to any Jewish person in Sioux Falls or across the state who would like matzah for the Passover festival. Said Rabbi, Mendel Alperowitz.

With a large portion of the Jewish community living in Ukraine, Alperowitz decided to purchase the matzah from local bakeries in Ukraine in this year.

“I discovered that Ukraine has some wonderful matzah bakeries and I thought it would be a very important thing this year especially to be able to give our community matzah that had been baked in Ukraine. " said Alperowitz.

He says this is a small way for him to show his support for the Jewish community struggling for freedom.

“As we celebrate our freedom here this year, celebrating the blessings and the gifts that we have living as free citizens in the United States. We remember our brothers and sisters who are in Ukraine who don’t have that freedom.” said Alperowitz

With the Passover right around the corner the rabbi will be busy hand delivering, matzah to members of the Jewish community here in South Dakota.

