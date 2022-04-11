Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Rabbi Supplies Jewish Community with Matzah from Ukraine

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Passover begins this week and South Dakota’s only Rabbi has started the tradition of hand-delivering matzah to every Jewish household across the state.

Passover is one of the biggest holidays in the Jewish community and matzah is a staple part of this celebration.

Although matzah is a large part of the celebration it is not available anywhere in South Dakota to purchase says Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz who takes personal responsibility for making sure each Jewish household has matzah for the Passover.

“I feel a moral responsibility to be able to bring matzah to any Jewish person in Sioux Falls or across the state who would like matzah for the Passover festival. Said Rabbi, Mendel Alperowitz.

With a large portion of the Jewish community living in Ukraine, Alperowitz  decided to purchase the matzah from local bakeries in Ukraine in this year.

“I discovered that Ukraine has some wonderful matzah bakeries and I thought it would be a very important thing this year especially to be able to give our community matzah that had been baked in Ukraine. " said Alperowitz.

He says this is a small way for him to show his support for the Jewish community struggling for freedom.

“As we celebrate our freedom here this year, celebrating the blessings and the gifts that we have living as free citizens in the United States. We remember our brothers and sisters who are in Ukraine who don’t have that freedom.” said Alperowitz

With the Passover right around the corner the rabbi will be busy hand delivering, matzah to members of the Jewish community here in South Dakota.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Adam Sorbel (left), and Luis Rodriguez (right)
Sioux Falls man convicted of first-degree manslaughter begins 100-year sentence
A deadly robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m....
3 family members killed in Georgia gun range shooting
Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Active Weather Pattern Ahead
Daylight Doughnuts, credit to SiouxFalls.Business.
Open since the 80′s, Daylight Doughnuts has officially shut down

Latest News

Rabbi Supplies Jewish Community with Matzah from Ukraine
Targeted closures are statewide. “The emergency room in Sioux Falls, at the Sioux Falls VA,...
VA departments and clinics targeted for closure include Sioux Falls VA Emergency Room, Wagner Clinic and west river locations
Kayla Karius will be the 11th women’s basketball head coach of the Coyotes.
Kayla Karius named South Dakota’s next women’s basketball coach
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins