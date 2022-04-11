SDSU sweeps Western Illinois softball with Sunday win

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the third time this weekend, South Dakota State softball won by a run-rule shutout over Western Illinois. The Jacks needed only five innings Sunday for an 8-0 victory at the Jackrabbit Softball Stadium.SDSU hit five home runs in the game, matching the school record for homers in a single game in the Division I era. All eight Jackrabbit scores were driven in via a home run.

Cheyanne Masterson hit her second and third home runs of the weekend, one in the second inning to put the Jacks on the board and another in the fourth to wrap up the scoring, both solo shots. Cylie Halvorson homered in the third inning for the 2-0 lead, followed by multi-RBI home runs for Rozelyn Carrillo and Lindsey Culver. Carrillo’s home run also plated Daugherty while Culver’s homer also drove in Halvorson and Caelyn Christiancy.

Tori Kniesche struck out 11 batters in five innings of work, one strikeout shy of her career high, while only allowing one hit. All three outs in the second inning were by strikeout and the Leathernecks went down in order in the third and the fourth. As a team SDSU tallied 10 hits, led by two each from Carrillo, Halvorson, Masterson and Allison Yoder. The Jackrabbits ended the series outscoring the Leathernecks 26-0 in only 16 innings of action. Abrianna Gracia had the only hit for Western Illinois. Savannah Rodriguez takes the loss.

Up next: SDSU will host Kansas City in a three-game series Friday and Saturday in Brookings. Friday’s doubleheader will start at 11 a.m.

Recap courtesy of SDSU Athletics.

