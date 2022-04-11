Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls looking for artists for Storm Inlet Painting Project

File photo.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls has put out the call for artists as part of its ongoing program to beautify the city’s storm drains.

Officials announced Monday the city is once again looking to expand its Storm Inlet Painting Project. It’s part of an effort to provide a unique canvas for public art, as well as an opportunity to highlight the need to protect our water systems.

Individuals or organizations can submit design proposals, according to a press release from the city. Each proposal should include artwork that includes messages supporting water quality initiatives. Artists will be asked to propose an inlet location.

The winning artists will receive $200 compensation. Proposals are due by 5 p.m. on May 6. The designs will be reviewed, and the winning artists will be selected by the City of Sioux Falls and the Visual Arts Commission.

You can learn more about the project, including how to submit a proposal, on the city’s website.

