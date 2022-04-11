South Dakota district office announces 2022 Small Business Person of the Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The U.S. Small Business Administration South Dakota District Office has named the new winner of the Small Business Person of the Year.

According to a press release, Karla Santi the Chief Executive Officer/Founder of Blend Interactive, Inc., Sioux Falls, is officially the 2022 SBA South Dakota Small Business Person of the Year. Santi will be honored in the following virtual events during National Small Business Week, May 1-7.

SBA SD Small Business Awards Ceremony, May 3, 2 p.m. CDT. The public is invited to join here

National Small Business Week Virtual Summit’s Awards Ceremony, May 5, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. CDT here

“Each year, the SBA seeks nominations for stellar business leaders across the U.S.,” said SBA South Dakota District Director, Jaime Wood. “The prestigious award honors and amplifies individuals for their ability to create impactful businesses that meet industry needs, create jobs, and revenue; and we also look for small business experts – like Karla Santi – who go the extra mile, volunteering time, skills, and talent to positively uplift others.”

Wood added, “With nearly 90,000 small businesses in South Dakota, to be selected for this award demonstrates that the business ecosystem distinguishes Karla as an economic leader.”

According to a press release, in the early 1990′s, Santi recognized the commercial need and business potential in the web development industry and started her own small firm, Santi Interactive. In 2005, she “blended” her company with a co-owner to form Blend Interactive, Inc. The company continues to provide web design and development, working with hundreds of clients domestically and internationally in the commercial private, and government sectors.

According to Santi, Blend Interactive, Inc., has rapidly grown over the years, providing jobs for 20 employees, and reaching annual revenue of $3 million. “It’s an honor to be recognized by the SBA with this special award for the achievements of Blend Interactive,” said Santi. “Over the last seventeen years, we’ve weathered an economic crisis, a pandemic, and multiple curveballs that many tech companies did not survive. It’s a privilege to employ such a talented team that provides consistent growth year over year.”

The release says, Santi leveraged the SBA for business support, disaster recovery, and growth as a CEO. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Blend Interactive, Inc., received a Paycheck Protection Program loan to assist in retaining employees while revenue dipped due to shutdowns across the nation. Additionally, she is a 2021 graduate of the SBA Emerging Leaders Program and represented the South Dakota cohort during the national virtual graduation ceremony last fall. Through the years, Santi has served on several advisory boards and mentored aspiring entrepreneurs. She is an active speaker and coach for the Startup Sioux Falls CoStarters entrepreneurial training, partially funded through the SBA Community Navigators Pilot Program. As a professional woman in the technology industry, Santi places emphasis on encouraging young women to explore STEM programs and careers including owning their own businesses.

“Karla’s dedication to the startup ecosystem and perseverant leadership through turbulent times has propelled the Startup Sioux Falls organization toward ambitious and necessary growth,” said Brienne Maner, Executive Director, Startup Sioux Falls, who nominated Santi for the award. “SBA’s recognition of Karla’s achievements is well deserved, and our board, staff, and greater Sioux Falls ecosystem are thrilled to lift her up through this incredible honor.”

